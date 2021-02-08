St. Luke’s: It’s only a matter time before Idaho sees new COVID-19 variant

Advertisement

St. Luke's says it's likely Idaho will start seeing new COVID variants
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even with the COVID-19 vaccine available to thousands of people in the Gem State, the amount of people who have received at least a single dose is only about 10% of Idahoans.

With so many people still not vaccinated the concern of the spread of the virus is high.

St. Luke’s tells KMVT the new, faster to spread variants have so far not been found in Idaho. Dr. Joshua Kern with St. Luke’s told KMVT the state is doing a fairly small amount of testing for the new variants. He also said all testing for the variants is done so by the state with the health department and not at the individual hospitals or clinics.

“The state lab and the health districts are working to get some of the variants tested for, and to my knowledge, none of the new variants have been picked up,” Kern said. “But, frankly, I think it’s probably only a matter of time because they do spread easier, and to me, it seems likely we will get the new variants here.”

He also said because these new variants spread easier, it is important for people to get vaccinated when they can and continue to wear masks.

Read more about the variants on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

