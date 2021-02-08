Twin Falls bar finds creative way to offer classic Super Bowl foods

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A day that many look forward to all year long, the Super Bowl is this Sunday.

Like many things over the past year, COVID-19 has forced bars and restaurants to change how they are watching the big game. KMVT spoke with one local establishment and shares how they have adapted.

“Normally we’d be so full you can’t fit another person in here to watch the game,” said general manager of Scooter’s Koalby Claxton. “But we are just trying to promote the good and make sure everyone stays healthy.”

COVID-19 and a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have led to a different type of celebration for the big game this year.

“Watch the Super Bowl safely, gathering only virtually, or only with the people you live with, the CDC recently posted guidance on how to safely enjoy the game,” said Rochelle Walensky, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill had success with their to-go orders back in the spring.

“We did to-goes and that kept us going, and that worked out actually really well for us,” said Jamie Carlton, a manager at Scooter’s. “We are still so much higher in our to-goes than we have ever been, we do a lot of to-goes right now.”

They decided to offer it on Super Bowl Sunday as well, giving folks the opportunity to have traditional game-day grub without putting people at risk.

“We are doing a to-go special, so you can have your at-home party, your Super Bowl party, we are doing wings, nachos and a growler beer to go,” Carlton said.

Despite this year’s challenges, Scooter’s Bar and Grill eagerly await the day they can host large crowds for games once again.

“We always look forward to having a big Sunday, the Super Bowl Sunday crowd, having our big buffet and our nacho and taco bar,” Claxton said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.