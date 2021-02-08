Update: Southern Idaho man optimistic he and the city will come to an agreement on land to build amphitheater on.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Back in late December KMVT brought viewers the story of a Southern Idaho man who wants to build an outdoor amphitheater in Twin Falls, but there is still a question of when or if the project will break ground anytime in the near future.

More than a month ago developer Eric Smallwood proposed his idea to the city council to construct a roughly $2 million, 5,000 seat outdoor amphitheater in the Rock Creek Canyon area. His passion for building the project is the same today as it was then.

“I just think there is a lack of music and entertainment in this town, and I wanted to be a part of bringing entertainment to town,” Smallwood said.

He also said he thinks the project could bring more business to downtown Twin Falls, but the 9.7 acres of land he needs to purchase to build the amphitheater on is owned by the city. At a recent city council meeting, about 2 weeks ago, he found out that the city wasn’t quite ready to part with the land just yet.

“There were three members of the council really in favor of moving forward with that, and there were four members of the council that were opposed with doing that at that time,” Smallwood said.

Nathan Murray, the director of Economic Development and Urban Renewal for the City of Twin Falls, said the council members who voted for it liked the idea that someone was willing to invest money to develop the property for a project that would benefit the community, but the other council members weren’t saying “no” to any type of development, they just wanted to give it some additional time to look at.

“I think we will bring it back to the council at a later date, maybe in the next month or two with some of those options,” said Murray. “and they will make maybe a final decision on whether or not they want to be surplus and transferred to the URA, sell it outright, or if Mr. Smallwood is amenable have a vendors license (agreement) and move forward with him there.”

Smallwood said he is meeting with city staff this week to discuss some of the options before presenting them to the city council, and he is eager to get the project rolling because there is 15 acres of private land near the site he is looking to purchase to build a parking lot for the amphitheater. He said he won’t purchase the land until he and the city come to some type of agreement, but the longer it takes the possibility increases that someone else might purchase the 15 acres of private land.

“and if there is no parking lot there is no amphitheater,” said Smallwood.

He said he unaware at this time of anyone else showing interest in the 15 acres of private land, and he is not looking at any other sites to build an amphitheater at. Ideally, he said he would like to own land because it gives investors more control over the project, but at the end of the day, he is optimistic that he and the city will come to an agreement.

“Given the level of public support I have seen, I am not too concerned,” Smallwood said.

He said he would like to see an amphitheater built in Twin Falls as early as the Summer of 2022.

-Original story-

A Southern Idaho man is talking with the city on the possibility of bringing an outdoor event facility to Twin Falls. Eric Smallwood, who grew up in Buhl, wants to build a 5,000 seat outdoor amphitheater in the Rock Creek Canyon area.

“I was thinking what do we have around us as far as natural beauty and what we have is some amazing canyons through here...the Snake River Canyon would be great but it is hard to get a lot of cars and people down there,” said Smallwood. “So then I started looking at Rock Creek, and I found this spot a couple of years ago and it just hit me that this is the perfect spot for an amphitheater.”

He said the outdoor amphitheater would have an elevated grass seating area that people can bring chairs, blankets, and beach towels to. Smallwood said he was a concert promoter in the midwest for a couple of years, and he has seen what entertainment can do to bring a community together.

“I got back to Twin [Falls], and I realized we were lacking an entertainment venue,” he said.

Smallwood thinks the possible $2.5 million project, which is a rough estimate at this time, has endless possibilities for the area.

“Concerts are obvious, but If you think about it this could be used for symphonies. It could be used by local high school bands. It could be used for outdoor theater Shakespeare Festivals. You could do art festivals down here,” Smallwood said.

He also thinks the outdoor amphitheater would benefit the local economy. and create a positive reputation for the Rock Creek area.

“We are standing approximately 4,000 feet from the corner of Shoshone and Main, the heart of downtown,” Smallwood said. “To bring thousands of people into the area multiple times a year to enjoy shows just think of all the use of hotels, restaurants, and bars nearby.”

Smallwood said he has found 15 acres of private land he can purchase for a parking lot, but the 9.7 acres he wants to purchase and build the amphitheater on is owned by the city. The site is also next to the CSI Hatchery along Canyon Street.

“At this point, we have not committed to sell or dispose of the property in any way. I think the preferred option right now at least for the [city] council is to enter into some sort of partnership or vendor agreement, " said Nathan Murray, who is the director of Economic Development & Urban Renewal in Twin Falls.

He said if the city decides it is surplus they could go through the process of transferring the land to the Urban Renewal Agency, who would then request development proposals for the site, and they would select on a qualified basis. Murray said if that happens Smallwood would be competing with anyone else from the public that had any other ideas to develop that site.

“We would weigh them against each other and select one that we thought was appropriate,” Murray said.

He also said the city could place it out to bid and get the highest bidders.

“I think the reason it would go to the agency is we can still maintain a certain amount of control in the selection process, and sometimes we will value investment on the site more than the monetary return,” Murray said.

Smallwood presented his idea to the city council recently and said he would prefer to own the land because it easier for him and his investors to get financing for the project, and there is just some long-term security for them to invest in the property.

“I will say that we are willing to leave this open for public access and have the trail go through here in perpetuity if we can acquire this piece of land, said Smallwood. “We feel public access is important, and we would leave it open for public access except for when we are doing events.”

The city council said they are open to discussing possible options going forward, but they don’t plan on making a decision anytime soon. Smallwood hopes they make decisions sooner rather than later because of the private land he is looking to purchase for the parking lot. Smallwood said so far he has been receiving a lot of positive feedback from the community on the project.

“The feedback I have been getting is amazing. I have received calls and texts out of nowhere,” he said.

