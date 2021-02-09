Advertisement

‘Black Lives Don’t Matter’ painted on Texas high school campus

By KTRK Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – A concerned mother is speaking out after a hate message was found written on a wall at a Texas high school.

The mother, who asked not to be identified, said an image she shared shows graffiti with the words “Black Lives Don’t Matter” spray-painted inside Barbers Hill High School just days after the presidential election.

Since then, she claims the atmosphere inside the school has deteriorated, impacting Black students.

“I want parents to know what’s really going on in those hallways and what Barbers Hill is not doing to keep it from happening,” she said.

The mother also shared an image taken from social media showing a poster of Vice President Kamala Harris, put up for Black History Month.

The caption reads, in part: “We couldn’t even wear our [expletive] flag on a mask at the beginning of the year bc it’s racist no [expletive] you you don’t like it get out.”

The mother claims that the school district changed their face mask policy because some students wore ones containing the Confederate flag. The district said their mask policy hasn’t changed since they implemented it before school began this year.

“I feel horrible allowing my child to be exposed to something like that because I don’t allow it. I don’t experience it at work,” the mother said.

In a statement, the school district said newly displayed posters created a disagreement with students. The posters have since been removed.

The deputy superintendent said: “We all know how politically polarized our nation is right now, and Barbers Hill ISD has and will continue to keep the political discord from interfering with our mission of always providing a safe and conducive learning environment.”

The concerned mother said it’s likely that she’ll pull her son out of the school.

