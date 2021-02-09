Doctor addresses the rise in suicide among young adults

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a recent study from the CDC, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 15 and 24.

KMVT spoke with an expert on the importance of addressing youth and teen mental health. Doctor Teralyn Sell says the brain isn’t fully developed until the age of 24.

She says many young adults are inexperienced and struggle to deal with the day to day hardships.

Doctor Sell says parents need to acknowledge their child’s feelings and help them understand there is always hope.

“Don’t be afraid to help your child reach out for help, sometimes it’s a really good idea for them to be out of mom and dads house and into another care provider like a therapist’s office to help them sort through their own fear without the parental influence,” said Doctor Teralyn Sell, a psychotherapist and brain health expert.

Sell says most people don’t want a solution, they just need to know someone cares enough to listen to what they have to say.

