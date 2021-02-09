Advertisement

Doctor addresses the rise in suicide among young adults

Parents need to acknowledge their child’s feelings and help them understand there is always hope
Source: AP
Source: AP(Associated Press)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a recent study from the CDC, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 15 and 24.

KMVT spoke with an expert on the importance of addressing youth and teen mental health. Doctor Teralyn Sell says the brain isn’t fully developed until the age of 24.

She says many young adults are inexperienced and struggle to deal with the day to day hardships.

Doctor Sell says parents need to acknowledge their child’s feelings and help them understand there is always hope.

“Don’t be afraid to help your child reach out for help, sometimes it’s a really good idea for them to be out of mom and dads house and into another care provider like a therapist’s office to help them sort through their own fear without the parental influence,” said Doctor Teralyn Sell, a psychotherapist and brain health expert.

Sell says most people don’t want a solution, they just need to know someone cares enough to listen to what they have to say.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon

Latest News

A Buhl man is asking his city council to pass a resolution to make Buhl a Second Amendment...
Citizen wants Buhl to become Second Amendment sanctuary city
The Over 60 and Getting Fit program helps people stay connected to the community while...
Over 60 and Getting Fit Program gives community members a purpose
Lions shock Red Devils
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases