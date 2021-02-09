Expert: Pandemic creates viable work-from-home opporutnity for many

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The pandemic led businesses around Idaho to send their employees home to work. One expert said working at home is tougher than many thought it would be.

Data scientist Chandni Kazi works for Great Place to Work — a company that aims to better the world by helping organizations become a great place to work for all — and she said in general employees’ desire to work at home was always there, but the pandemic provided an opportunity for those wants to become reality.

“Before the pandemic, we saw only about 5% of Americans working from home, and I think at that time a lot of employees were saying, ‘My work can be done from home. That need doesn’t actually exist for me to have to come into the office,’” Kazi said. “And then the pandemic came and we saw around 60% of Americans working from home starting around May and it kind of proved to us that, yes, a lot of this work can be done at home.”

While the stereotype of a work-from-home lifestyle sounds glamorous, Kazi adds employees were actually working longer, but perhaps not for the best reasons.

“We saw that spike wasn’t healthy productivity,” she said. “If anything, it was maybe anxiety-induced with how everything was going with the pandemic and how much change was happening in the workplace.”

According to Kazi, working from home is here to stay with information technology, financial services and insurance sectors among those projected to have the biggest rate increase in permanent work-from-home employees post-pandemic.

In terms of how management can best support their employees who are working remotely, Kazi adds it all comes down to leadership.

“Strong leadership is key to maintain productivity and employee well-being whether that is working completely remotely, working completely at an office setting or a hybrid of the two,” she said.

