Hailey City Council unanimously passes Safe Communities resolution

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A resolution was presented to the Hailey City Council Monday night, that some residents in attendance worried would turn the city into a sanctuary for undocumented workers.

Resolution 2021-012, also called the Safe Communities Resolution by some, was presented to the City Council and members of the community by city attorney Chris Simms and police chief Steve England. The purpose of the resolution is to prevent city police and staff from requesting documents regarding someone’s immigration status, unless necessary, and/or from using city funds to enforce immigration laws.

The Hailey city police chief and city attorney said they feel like a lot of crimes are not being reported because some local residents are concerned about being detained or deported due to their immigration status. Hailey has a large Hispanic population.

“They feel like we might go there and ask further questions, as to their nationality or further documentation,” England said. “That is not our goal. That has never been our goal. Our goal is to help every citizen we possibly can.”

Simms said the resolution does not prohibit police officers from enforcing any laws. The resolution is designed to assist officers in enforcing laws by ensuring people feel safe about reporting crimes and cooperating with police.

Hailey city council passed resolution 2021-012 unanimously Monday night (SK)

More than 50 people attended the public meeting in-person or online, and an overwhelming majority showed support for the resolution.

“I am here to talk about the kind of community I want to live in,” said Hailey resident Mark Davidson. “I want to live in the one that accepts these people ... Some of these people are our friends.”

But there were some people who were against it. Fritz Haemmerle said he understands the purpose of resolution and felt people’s “hearts were in the absolutely right place,” but in the end, he was against it because he felt it would hinder federal agencies like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from doing their job and make Hailey into a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants.

“My feeling is this resolution creates a sanctuary city, and fundamentally I am opposed to any kind of sanctuary city status,” he said.

Rep. Muffy Davis, D of District 26, attended the meeting online and said the resolution wouldn’t prevent federal agencies from enforcing illegal immigration laws, it would just prevent the local city and staff from doing it unless required by law to do so.

“I believe it (resolution) shows them what they (police) need to be focusing on (enforcing local laws),” Davis said. “And when called and when needed, when it is required by federal law, they will work with and communicate with ICE, but only when it is needed and required.”

Davis also said she was in support of the resolution.

“I would never want to be in a situation, or my daughter to be in a situation, where she was the victim of a crime that someone actually witnessed and was afraid to come forward because of their potential immigration status,” Davis said.

After more than an hour of public comment, the city council unanimously passed the resolution, and the police department hopes the resolution has the desired effect they want it to have.

“People will hopefully feel more comfortable calling us,” England said.

England said the Hailey Police Department received more than 8,000 calls for service in 2020, but he thinks at least once a week someone does not report a crime because of their immigration status.

