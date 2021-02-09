Advertisement

Legislature’s budget committee OK’s emergency rental help

In this May 20, 2020, file photo, signs that read &amp;quot;No Job No Rent&amp;quot; hang from...
In this May 20, 2020, file photo, signs that read &amp;quot;No Job No Rent&amp;quot; hang from the windows of an apartment building during the coronavirus pandemic in Northwest Washington. The pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted authorities around the U.S. to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered, and some landlords are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/AP) (GIM)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee has approved $175 million for emergency rental assistance stemming from people struggling to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Monday voted 16-4 to approve the money that also requires approval in both the House and Senate.

The money is part of the $900 million in new coronavirus rescue money the state received in December but hasn’t yet allocated.

President Joe Biden last month extended a nationwide eviction ban to the end of March. It’s part of a plan to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by preventing people from falling into homelessness.

