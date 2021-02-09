Man pleads guilty in cold case that led to wrong conviction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge, a crime for which another man was wrongfully convicted nearly a quarter-century ago.

Brian Leigh Dripps of Caldwell entered the guilty plea Tuesday morning as part of an agreement with prosecutors, the Post Register reported.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will recommend to the judge that Dripps serve up to life in prison, but be eligible for parole after serving at least 20 years.

Another man, Christopher Tapp, was wrongfully convicted of the crime in 1997. But he was exonerated after Dripps confessed and was arrested in 2019.

