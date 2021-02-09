Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in cold case that led to wrong conviction

Defense attorney James Archibald addresses Judge Joel Tingey during the plea hearing of Brian...
Defense attorney James Archibald addresses Judge Joel Tingey during the plea hearing of Brian Dripps at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dripps plead guilty to the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in 1996. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool)(John Roark | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge, a crime for which another man was wrongfully convicted nearly a quarter-century ago.

Brian Leigh Dripps of Caldwell entered the guilty plea Tuesday morning as part of an agreement with prosecutors, the Post Register reported.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will recommend to the judge that Dripps serve up to life in prison, but be eligible for parole after serving at least 20 years.

Another man, Christopher Tapp, was wrongfully convicted of the crime in 1997. But he was exonerated after Dripps confessed and was arrested in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon

Latest News

Some new street art is on display in downtown Hailey. Five snow carvings are being featured at...
St. Luke’s: It’s only a matter time before Idaho sees new COVID-19 variant
A law enforcement officer shot and killed an Idaho Falls man who was in the location where a...
E. Idaho man shot and killed while police search for fleeing suspect
Working from home has been a way of life for many Americans during the pandemic, but is this...
Expert: Pandemic creates viable work-from-home opporutnity for many
The pandemic lead to businesses around Idaho, sending their employees to work at home; but, one...
Work from Home: the New Normal?