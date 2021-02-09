Over 60 and Getting Fit Program gives community members a purpose

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Loneliness is something many people have experienced during the pandemic.

For seniors, what some say is a new reality has been challenging at best.

A program through CSI is helping seniors stay connected to their community, and stay fit.

90-year-old Leroy DalSoglio got his steps in Monday morning, and he values every single one of them.

“It’s a lifesaver, physically it really helps and it’s also a social event,” said DalSoglio, who has been going to the classes for many years.

The Over 60 and Getting Fit Program has been helping seniors stay active for decades.

Before the pandemic, the class in Rupert had more than 100 people.

Now, with 10 locations around the Magic Valley, organizers hope to keep classes smaller, safe and enjoyable.

“It’s fun, she challenges us, she makes sure that we don’t ever hurt ourselves, but she wants us to challenge ourselves, so we go whatever level we can,” said Jennie Schow, another student in the class.

From walking to stretching with weights, the program helps people stay active, both physically and mentally.

“We work on balance and core strength, agility and endurance, and muscular endurance, and if people can’t get down on the floor, they just improvise from chairs, or they keep walking,” said the instructor Alice Schenk.

For one husband and wife who travel from Declo, it’s much more than exercise.

“Oh we love it, we talk about it all the time, we invite people to come because it’s just, we have made so many good friends, lasting friends, and we care about them and we get to know them, it’s just a delight,” said Owen and Loretta Crockett.

Jennie Schow has been coming to the class for years and is fighting breast cancer.

For her, despite not always feeling the best, it’s a reason to get up in the morning.

“Coming to this class just gets me going for the day, gets me energized so I can deal with the treatments, which aren’t that bad really, but it just gets me going and it’s helped me a lot,” said Schow.

