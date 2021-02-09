Advertisement

Some court workers, not on priority list, still get vaccine

Workers with a federal court and a county courthouse in Boise, Idaho’s largest city, were...
Workers with a federal court and a county courthouse in Boise, Idaho’s largest city, were offered vaccinations Monday, though state health officials say they aren't eligible until April.(WDBJ7)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some state and federal judges and court staffers are getting access to Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they aren’t on the state’s vaccine priority list.

It’s creating confusion as courthouse workers who interact with prisoners and the public face a hodgepodge of rules nationwide on their place in line.

Workers with a federal court and a county courthouse in Boise, Idaho’s largest city, were offered vaccinations Monday, though state health officials say they aren’t eligible until April.

Courts nationwide have pushed for earlier vaccine access and have been turned down in many states as health officials work to prioritize those who are at greatest risk.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon

Latest News

The number of COVID-19 variants is growing across the United States.
Officials urge vaccinations as variants spread
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the assessment in a summation...
WHO expert: COVID-19 circulation found outside Wuhan market cluster
Despite a dip in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry virus variants may erode pandemic...
42M doses of COVID-19 vaccine given but supply issues remain