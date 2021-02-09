Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

We are going to have decreasing PM clouds today with a slight chance of rain and snow showers as a disturbance passes by our area to the south. The temperatures today are also going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies and dry conditions. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the upper single digits and low teens in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a weak disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley.

We are then going to have a chance to see some mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers on Thursday as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Friday as this storm system works its way through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a bit over these two days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Friday are going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers on Saturday as another storm system passes through our area. Sunday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as this storm system leaves our area. More mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers are then possible on Monday as yet another storm system begins to approach our area. The temperatures this weekend and on Monday are also going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing PM clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. A little breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: WSW to WNW 5-20 mph. High: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW to West 5-20 mph. High: 35

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Cold. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 10

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW to WNW 10-25 mph. High: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 35

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and snow showers. A little breezy. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around. Cold. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 14

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Breezy. High: 45 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. High: 33 Low: 20

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Breezy and a little cooler. High: 41 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 31 Low: 13

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy and colder. High: 35 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Colder. High: 26 Low: 14

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14 (VALENTINE’S DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 35 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, generally during the morning. Cold. High: 29 Low: 16

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15 (PRESIDENTS’ DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Cold. High: 29

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.