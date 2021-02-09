Twin Falls schools explain use of federal funds during pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “It’s been the most challenging year of my career.”

That’s how Brady Dickinson, the Twin Falls School District superintendent, describes handling the financial uncertainty of the pandemic.

In a typical year, the bulk of school funding comes from the state with an additional amount coming from local sources. During the pandemic, however, the state withheld funds that previously would’ve gone toward education.

In light of this, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act provided states with billions in emergency education funding — of which the Twin Falls School District has received roughly $10 million.

Dickinson was quick to point out this amount of money might sound grand, but this past year brought with it unique financial challenges.

”It’s really been kind of a shift within districts to where you’ve been relying more upon those federal dollars to backfill some of the loss of the state revenue,” he said. “Now on top of that, school districts have had additional costs this year putting in safety measures and addressing issues related to COVID.”

Federal funds are required to be used on COVID-related items. The money is not received upfront, but rather districts apply for reimbursement from the state.

Areas to which the Twin Falls School District allocated federal funds include providing students with technology such as laptops or Chromebooks, adding custodians to aid with enhanced cleaning procedures and ensuring no staff were laid-off during last year’s district shutdown.

Dickinson also highlighted the importance of helping at-risk students.

“I think you’re seeing a real push right now to upgrade systems to make the internet more readily available for families, particularly in rural areas,” he said.

Tough decisions are being made at school districts nationwide, but Dickinson is appreciative of the support they have received as they’ve tried to weather the storm.

“I’m just really thankful for the Twin Falls community who are so supportive of education,” Dickinson said. “Decisions have had to be made this year. Some of them are popular and some of them have not been popular, depending on people’s point of view. I just want to say that we’re thankful. We’ve really worked hard this year to have a positive impact on the programs and provide the very best services that we can to kids, so I just want to thank our community for their support in what has been a rather challenging year.”

The district encourages the community to remain involved, adding that they have an upcoming supplemental levy, which determines a portion of future funding.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.