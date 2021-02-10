Behind the Business: Float Magic touts benefits of flotation therapy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From saunas, float tanks and baths to massage chairs, Float Magic is taking relaxing seriously.

Owner Shawnee Kyle said studying flotation therapy for years is what led her to open Float Magic.

“It has shown benefits for people with stress and anxiety disorders, and even just helping us regulate our nervous system, just with the stress we face in all the daily gravity of life,” Kyle said. “So that to me spoke very deeply in something I wanted to provide to my community, to provide this amazing, relaxing atmosphere.”

Float Magic offers both a traditional sauna room and an infrared sauna room. The infrared offers more of a dry heat.

“It doesn’t have that moist heat that traditional steam saunas have,” Kyle said. “So people who have a hard time with that moist heat really find a lot of comfort in that environment.”

Today our beautiful benches were delivered. These were custom made by the Twin Falls School District Construction... Posted by Float Magic on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The business also has three massage chairs.

“These are zero gravity massage chairs. They take you back in a position to where all of the pressure points are alleviated off of your body,” Kyle said. “There are several settings. Some of them are quite intense, so we start people off with the meditate.”

There’s also the float tank and two open baths — all of which use pharmaceutical grade epsom salt.

The water is kept at body temperature to allow for the most comfortable floating.

While they are open for members only right now, they will be open to the general public after Feb. 18. Kyle said people are more than welcome to take a tour and see some of the other things they offer as well.

“People will stop by and just want to see the space,” Kyle said. ”And as long as we don’t have any of our members in services, we’re happy to give a tour. So people can get the full encompassed idea of the place.”

