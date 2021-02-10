Advertisement

Bellevue City Council passes clean energy resolution

The city aims for 100% clean energy use for all by 2045
The Bellevue City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday night to join a county-wide...
The Bellevue City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday night to join a county-wide effort to achieve 100% clean energy by 2045.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Bellevue City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday night to join a county-wide effort to achieve 100% clean energy by 2045.

Some of the renewable energy goals Bellevue wants to make include use clean energy sources for municipal electricity, transitioning to electric-powered city vehicles, in addition to supplying clean energy to the community.

The resolution also includes a plan for stakeholder groups to be formed — made up of citizens, businesses, local experts and local and county representatives to create a roadmap for clean energy goals.

The resolution reads that the group should be formed by February 2021, a 100% clean energy action plan should be presented to the public by August, and the plan should be approved by the county and local governments by January 2022.

Bellevue Council President Kathryn Goldman said it was important for the council to approves the resolution because Bellevue is a recreational community, with nearby ski resorts, and it’s important for the city to do its part in addressing climate change.

“We really do need to take whatever steps we can locally to protect our snow for those reasons,” Goldman said.

Mayor Ned Burns said he thinks the resolution will help support high paying jobs in the growing renewable energy field.

“I think it is very short-sighted, to say that, to not see a tremendous opportunity for jobs, and good high paying jobs,” Burns said, “as well as the opportunity for folks to invest and make a tremendous amount of money.”

Here are some of the specific renewable energy goals Bellevue wants to achieve::

  • 100% clean energy for municipal electricity use by 2030, including at least 75% clean energy by 2025.
  • Transition city of Bellevue vehicle fleet and equipment to 100% electrical power as technologically and economically feasible by 2030.
  • 100% clean energy for the community-wide electricity supply by 2035
  • 100% clean energy for all energy use by 2045.

Bellevue’s resolution is supported by Idaho Power who has similar renewable energy goals and by the Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley.

Resolution
Resolution(SK)
Bellevue city council passes clean energy resolution
Bellevue city council passes clean energy resolution(SK)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 nominees
The Idaho Army National Guard held a memorial service on Tuesday at Gowen Field’s Memorial Park...
Idaho National Guard remembers three pilots killed in helicopter crash
Better Business Bureau says scams are on the rise. Not much can be done to prevent spam calls.
Better Business Bureau: Times of uncertainty prompt more scams, spam calls