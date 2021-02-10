Bellevue city council passes clean energy resolution

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Bellevue City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday night to join a county-wide effort to achieve 100% clean energy by 2045.

Some of the renewable energy goals Bellevue wants to make include use clean energy sources for municipal electricity, transitioning to electric-powered city vehicles, in addition to supplying clean energy to the community.

The resolution also includes a plan for stakeholder groups to be formed — made up of citizens, businesses, local experts and local and county representatives to create a roadmap for clean energy goals.

The resolution reads that the group should be formed by February 2021, a 100% clean energy action plan should be presented to the public by August, and the plan should be approved by the county and local governments by January 2022.

Bellevue Council President Kathryn Goldman said it was important for the council to approves the resolution because Bellevue is a recreational community, with nearby ski resorts, and it’s important for the city to do its part in addressing climate change.

“We really do need to take whatever steps we can locally to protect our snow for those reasons,” Goldman said.

Mayor Ned Burns said he thinks the resolution will help support high paying jobs in the growing renewable energy field.

“I think it is very short-sighted, to say that, to not see a tremendous opportunity for jobs, and good high paying jobs,” Burns said, “as well as the opportunity for folks to invest and make a tremendous amount of money.”

Here are some of the specific renewable energy goals Bellevue wants to achieve::

100% clean energy for municipal electricity use by 2030, including at least 75% clean energy by 2025.

Transition city of Bellevue vehicle fleet and equipment to 100% electrical power as technologically and economically feasible by 2030.

100% clean energy for the community-wide electricity supply by 2035

100% clean energy for all energy use by 2045.

Bellevue’s resolution is supported by Idaho Power who has similar renewable energy goals and by the Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley.

Resolution (SK)

Bellevue city council passes clean energy resolution (SK)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.