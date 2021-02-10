Advertisement

Better Business Bureau: Times of uncertainty prompt more scams, spam calls

Not much can be done to prevent spam calls, BBB says
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Better Business Bureau says they are seeing a recent uptick in spam calls.

“We’ll get a warranty call that your car warranty is going out, but we don’t have a car warranty,” said Don Cummins.

Whether it’s about car warranties or more pressing issues like vaccinations or stimulus checks — times of uncertainty prompt more scams.

“Anytime there is a confusion, which is what we are experiencing right now during this pandemic, that is when scammers take advantage and try to reach out to consumers,” said Better Business Bureau Communications Manager Ben Spradling. “So it’s no shock to me that we’re seeing a spike in some of those spam calls right now.”

But how do scammers get your information in the first place?

The Bureau said it could be through security breaches or just because scammers are resourceful at building profiles and piecing together information.

“We’re on do-not-call lists, but we still get them,” said Carolyn Cummins.

“With the technology out there, they’ll find their way around whatever’s put up,” said Don Cummins.

The Federal Communications Commission is always working to better identify scammers and shut them down, but the battle is to stop spam calls is never-ending.

“Obstacles they (FCC) put in front of them that may slow it down for a period, they’re (scammers) going to find a way to work around that eventually, so they’re going to get to you,” Spradling said.

Spradling reminds individuals to send unknown callers to voicemail, and if anytime someone is soliciting information, most likely it’s a scam.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 nominees
The Idaho Army National Guard held a memorial service on Tuesday at Gowen Field’s Memorial Park...
Idaho National Guard remembers three pilots killed in helicopter crash
“It’s been the most challenging year of my career.” That’s how Brady Dickinson, the Twin Falls...
Twin Falls schools explain use of federal funds during pandemic