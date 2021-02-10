Canyon Ridge’s Ortiz signs with Spokane Falls Community College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Canyon Ridge volleyball player is taking her talents northwest to continue her playing career.

Tuesday, Alyss Ortiz she signed with Spokane Falls community college. The Riverhawk will head up to Washington over the summer.

She hasn’t met her team in person yet, but felt her experiences over Zoom showed her enough of what the school had to offer.

Ortiz has been playing volleyball since she was in fifth grade.

“Volleyball, for me, it’s my escape from all the stress of homework and, like, being able to come on the court and leaving everything off the court, so I’m able to be here with my team and not worry about anything else,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said she is going to miss her Canyon Ridge volleyball family and hopes to come back and watch soon.

