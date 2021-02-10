College project shows increased support for conservation in the west

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Colorado College released their eleventh annual State of the Rockies Project and it showed an increased level of support for conservation with western states.

The poll surveyed eight western states, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, and found 61 percent of Idahoans asked are concerned about the future of nature, meaning land, water, air, and wildlife.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic concern for things like habitat for fish and wildlife, water supplies, pollution and climate change are a bigger concern than unemployment in the Gem State.

One of the biggest things the poll found in Idaho and all western states say the risk of severe wildfires is significantly higher now than ten years ago.

“Every single one of these states, they have the vast majority, nearly two-thirds telling us they think it’s more of a problem than it was a decade ago,” said Lori Weigel, the Principal of New Bridge Strategy. “We also see that voters feel that’s what contributing to that is, and really the root cause is because of changes in the climate and drought.”

She said the third-highest reason people believe the fire danger is higher is there is a lack of resources in public agencies to properly manage the forests.

