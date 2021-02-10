CSI providing students experience in speech and debate

Advertisement

The College of Southern Idaho is providing students experience with critical thinking skills, research, and public speaking through their forensics program. That is the topic of this weeks from learning to leading. (Credit Andy Orr File)(Andy Orr)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho is providing students with experience with critical thinking skills, research, and public speaking through their forensics program. That is the topic of this weeks from learning to lead.

Forensic speech otherwise known as forensics is all about competitive public speaking and debate. The College of Southern Idaho’s Speech and Debate team is a national award-winning team.

CSI says participation in forensics can be beneficial for many professions such as lawyers, teachers, or even television personalities.

Students in the program travel to competitions across the United States and can also get a scholarship to compete.

“If you are interested in finding a group of people you can fit in that is competitive but not sports, then come and seek us out,” said Andy Orr forensics instruction director.

Competition in forensics is open to any CSI student enrolled in more than 9 credits with a G.P.A above 2.5. Experience is not required to join.

