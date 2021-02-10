Hagerman now a 2nd Amendment sanctuary city

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The city Hagerman declared itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city last week.

In Hagerman’s city council meeting last week, a resolution was passed stating that the citizens of Hagerman are opposed to any legislation considered by the Idaho state legislatures, governor, United States Congress, or the president of the United States that would infringe upon the right to keep and bear arms.

“The community is highly behind it,” said Hagerman mayor Alan Jay. “I have had a lot of people come to me before then and make sure their right was protected. I know this is Idaho and I think the whole country should follow suit myself.”

Gooding has declared itself a sanctuary city in January and this week Buhl citizens encouraged their city council to do the same.

