Advertisement

Hagerman now a 2nd Amendment sanctuary city

“The community is highly behind it.”
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The city Hagerman declared itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city last week.

In Hagerman’s city council meeting last week, a resolution was passed stating that the citizens of Hagerman are opposed to any legislation considered by the Idaho state legislatures, governor, United States Congress, or the president of the United States that would infringe upon the right to keep and bear arms.

“The community is highly behind it,” said Hagerman mayor Alan Jay. “I have had a lot of people come to me before then and make sure their right was protected. I know this is Idaho and I think the whole country should follow suit myself.”

Gooding has declared itself a sanctuary city in January and this week Buhl citizens encouraged their city council to do the same.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon

Latest News

A major Santa Ana Wind from outside Los Angeles down to San Diego
College project shows increased support for conservation in the west
The city Hagerman declared itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city last week.
Hagerman now a 2nd Amendment sanctuary city
On Tuesday the Idaho Army National Guard held a service in memory of the soldiers killed...
Idaho National Guard remembers three pilots killed in helicopter crash
55 year old Twin Falls resident Damon Monjure base jumps from the Perrine Bridge Tuesday.
Twin Falls base jumper, just a few jumps away from 1,000 jumps
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall