‘Heartbeat’ abortion ban bill introduced in Idaho Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that would outlaw an abortion in Idaho once a fetal heartbeat is detected has been introduced.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday cleared the way for a hearing on the bill that would require doctors before performing abortions to try to detect fetal heartbeats.

If they are found, abortions would be prohibited except if a woman’s life is in danger or if the pregnancy is due to rape or incest. Similar bills have passed in about a dozen states but are tied up in courts.

Abortion rights advocates and opponents are waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court gets involved.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.