Idaho National Guard remembers three pilots killed in helicopter crash

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Army National Guard held a memorial service on Tuesday at Gowen Field’s Memorial Park in honor of the three pilots who were killed when their helicopter crashed.

The event honored the lives and military service of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan Jr. and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer.

Family members and close friends spoke in memoriam of each soldier. Members of the Idaho Legislature will also present an Idaho flag to each family.

After opening remarks a biography was read for each of the guard members. One guardsman talked about the soldier’s cross and did a final roll call.

There was also a military flyover to honor the men and the Boise police played “Amazing Grace” on the bag pipes.

“These three men were fathers, husbands, brothers, sons, friends, and much more,” the Idaho National Guard said on Facebook. “As experienced pilots and dedicated citizen-Soldiers, their loss will forever impact our organization.”

