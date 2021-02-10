Advertisement

Law would let Idaho state treasurer invest in gold, silver

Opponents say that precious metals as an investment are volatile
Republican state Rep. Ron Nate addresses the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 9,...
Republican state Rep. Ron Nate addresses the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The committee approved a proposed law allowing the Idaho state treasurer to invest in gold and silver. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to allow the Idaho treasurer to invest in gold and silver that must be physically stored in Idaho is heading to the full House.

The House State Affairs Committee approved the legislation Tuesday that Republican Rep. Ron Nate says is a great way to protect against inflation.

Opponents say that precious metals as an investment are volatile, and there are much better investments to protect against inflation.

Opponents also say it will cost money to get the gold and silver to Idaho and then have ongoing costs to store it in a safe place.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon

Latest News

In this May 20, 2020, file photo, signs that read &amp;quot;No Job No Rent&amp;quot; hang from...
Legislature’s budget committee OK’s emergency rental help
Workers with a federal court and a county courthouse in Boise, Idaho’s largest city, were...
Some court workers, not on priority list, still get vaccine
A collection of absentee ballots
Legislation would make permanent absentee ballot changes
Republican Rep. Jason Monks addresses the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday, Feb. 4,...
House has new bill to trim Idaho governor’s emergency powers