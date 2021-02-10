No. 18 CSI upsets No. 3 Salt Lake, more fans allowed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Men’s Basketball team enjoyed a happy bus ride back to Twin Falls Monday night, following an upset win over one of the best teams in the country.

The 18th-ranked Golden Eagles knocked off the third-ranked Salt Lake Bruins, 90-82.

Deng Dut led the way with 29 points and 10 rebounds. KT Raimey chipped in 15 points and four rebounds, while Amaro Lado added 10.

CSI was down by 16 at one point in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bruins come from behind and beat the Lady Golden Eagles, 65-60.

Karmelah Dean paced CSI with 19 points, while Courtney Stothard added eight.

Big news, CSI basketball fans, the South Central Public health district is allowing the college to have up to 250 fans starting this week.

Season ticket donors and CSI students are given first priority to this week’s games against the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday and USU Eastern on Saturday.

As of right now, there are 50 remaining tickets.

Season ticket holders who didn’t donate, have until Wednesday at 5 pm to reserve their tickets by phone or online.

Any remaining seats will be sold to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can purchase them online or by phone.

Masks are required and you will be seated by the event staff.

