Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

MORNING UPDATE

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW to WNW 10-25 mph. High: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 36

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after midnight. A little breezy. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 15

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times. A little breezy. Winds: WSW to West 5-20 mph. High: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. High: 34

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around. A little breezy. Winds: SSW to WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Winds: WSW to WNW 5-10 mph. Low: 23

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Windy. High: 42 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. A little breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. High: 34 Low: 15

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers around. Breezy and colder. High: 35 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. A little breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Colder. High: 28 Low: 16

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14 (VALENTINE’S DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 36 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. Cold. High: 30 Low: 17

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15 (PRESIDENTS’ DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers around. Breezy and chilly. High: 39 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. High: 32 Low: 17

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy and chilly. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 34

