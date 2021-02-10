Twin Falls schools moving to 5 day in-person learning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students in the Twin Falls School District will soon be seeing more time inside the classroom.

On Monday, the Twin Falls School District board decided to increase in-person instruction to five days a week starting Monday, March 8.

Under the new schedule, students will have partial days Mondays and full-days Tuesday through Thursday.

The district said a lot of discussions went into this difficult decision and talked over several options.

“So March 8 is the beginning of the fourth quarter, so it’s kind of a natural break in between a change in schedule,” said the school district Public Relations Director Eva Craner. “You know there are a few of those points throughout the school year. They also discussed Spring Break as a possible change point, but Spring Break is a little further off in the school year and the desire was to get closer to normal sooner rather than later.”

There is still some planning for the new schedule and they will have an update at the Feb. 24 board meeting.

