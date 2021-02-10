Valley eliminates Wendell, to face Declo for 2A district championship; local roundup

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Makenna Kothz scored 15 points and the Valley Vikings survive another day in the District IV 2A Girls Basketball Tournament, after the 53-38 victory over Wendell in the elimination round.

Railey Hodges and Bailey Stephens added 12 and 11 points respectively in the win.

Wendell’s Ana Scott led the Trojans with 14 points and Julianna Pope added 10 in the loss.

Now Valley travels to Declo on Thursday for the championship, starting at 7 p.m. The Vikings have to defeat the Hornets twice to advance to the 2A state tournament.

The Trojans finish the year at 9-12.

4A TOURNAMENT:

Minico 65, Canyon Ridge 28: The Spartans avenged their rare loss to the Riverhawks last week in districts to eliminate Canyon Ridge from contention. Four players scored in double figures for the Spartans; Itzel Guzman paced the team with 15 points, Haylee Stroud added 13, Carlie Latta chipped in 12 and Jentree Bott added 11. Logan Roberts led the Riverhawks with 19 points in the loss. Dorcas Lupumba added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Minico now hosts Jerome on Thursday in a loser-out game.

The Riverhawks end the year at 8-12.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Century 53, Burley 41: Adam Kloepfer led the team with 17 pts and rebounds, while Conner Judd had seven points.

Kimberly 44, Filer 42

Buhl 60, Wendell 48: Senior Joe Armitage paced the Indians with 24 points, while senior Drexler Jaynes added 16 and the Indians win on Senior Night. Leading the Trojans, Zane Kelsey who had 15 points.

The Indians open up district play at Kimberly on Wednesday, February 15.

Murtaugh 54, Glenns Ferry 33: Ty Stanger led the Red Devils with 13 points. Hernandez paced the Pilots with 13.

Glenns Ferry 10 11 4 8

Murtaugh 15 15 10 14

Raft River 41, Shoshone 32

Dietrich 61, Gooding 53

Castleford 54, Hansen 46

DISTRICT BOWLING:

Nine of the top ten bowling finalists pictured at Snake River Bowl in Burley. (Snake River Bowl)

