Wanted Idaho Falls suspect arrested, identified

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement released the identity of a man police were chasing and searching for in Idaho Falls when another man was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Tanner Shoesmith, 22, was arrested for resisting and had three outstanding warrants; one for battery upon a law enforcement officer, failure to appear at a hearing and for providing false information to police.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers located Shoesmith hiding in a shed at a residence and was taken into custody.

During the search and chase of Shoesmith, a man fitting his description was shot and killed by an Idaho Falls Police officer.

Read more about Monday’s incident here.

