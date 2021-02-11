CSI softball is ready to compete nationally this season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team knows success comes with a focus and working hard getting better every day. But for a program that has found itself in the top 10 at some point in 10 of 15 seasons, there are expectations.

The 16th-ranked Golden Eagles are 6-4 so far this season.

“I want a ring on my finger,” outfielder Cortney Rhees said.

“We are comfortable talking about national tournament and great finishes at the national championship,” Head Coach Nick Baumert said.

This year, pitching is an early strength. It’s not one or two dominant arms they rely on, the Golden Eagles have a full staff.

“Some days you’re going to have middle reliever and obviously you have your starter and sometimes you need to go to your short kid, and so that’s kind of how we’re going to approach it,” Baumert said.

CSI hitters have had plenty of intrasquad scrimmages against those pitchers.

“(The pitchers are) Amazing, they’re really good at hitting spots,” said outfielder Sidney Eyre. “We have different girls that are really good with speed, really good with movement.”

Eyre also feels the team’s bats showed improvement over the two weeks of live-action so far. She pointed to the team’s mentality with two outs.

“If you need to put down the bunt, if you need a slap, if you need a hit in the gaps, just knowing and knowing what pitches you need and I think we’re really getting good at that.”

The first home game for the Golden Eagles is on March 5th against the College of Southern Nevada.

“If you’re here and in the stands, we’re going to be super loud, we’re going to be sprinting on and off the field, we’re going to have tons of fun,” Rhees said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.