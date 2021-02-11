Advertisement

CSI’s Reinert reacts to top-5 road win

The No. 18 Golden Eagles are now 7-1
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Jeff Reinert’s second year at the helm of the CSI Men’s basketball program, his Golden Eagle squad came up with, arguably, the biggest win of his tenure.

Tuesday, CSI won at No. 3 Salt Lake Community College, 90-82.

Reinert said great guard play from Deng Dut and K.T. Raimey, along with great defense from Daylen Williams helped the Golden Eagles overcome a double-digit first-half deficit.

Reinert added that some of the close games the team has played this season, including a loss at Eastern Wyoming, have made the team better prepared to face the adversity.

“I’m really happy for CSI because we laid a foundation here a year ago and it wasn’t the easiest of years, but the kids bought, and fought, battled all year long,” Reinert said. “I’m really proud of that first year’s team, and this year’s team has just risen up to the normal standard that CSI is used to here. So the win last night was a big win for us.”

CSI will be back in action Thursday against the College of Southern Nevada.

