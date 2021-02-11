Filer wins back-to-back district championships

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Alexis Monson had a game-high 28 points and the Filer Wildcats are the 3A SCIC District Champion for a second straight year, after the 67-50 win over Kimberly.

1Q 23 2Q 11 3Q 19 4Q 14

1Q 8 2Q 10 3Q 16 4Q 16

Kathleen Hale scored 14 points and Ella Fischer chipped in seven points, 12 rebounds and four assists, after coming off an injury.

Filer will play Marsh Valley in the first round of the state tournament on Feb. 18th at Middleton High School.

Pacing the Bulldogs, Reece Garey, who led the way with 16 points, while both Kelsey Stanger and Mekell Wright added 11 points.

Kimberly is now headed to the 3A state play-in game scheduled for Saturday at Pocatello High School, starting at 1 p.m. The Bulldogs will play the second seed from District V/VI.

SNAKE RIVER TOURNAMENT:

Murtaugh 65, Raft River 43: The Red Devils have secured a spot in the 1A DI state play-in game Saturday at Twin Falls High School, tip-off slated for 1 p.m.

Addison Stoker led the Red Devils with 17 points, Allison Nebeker added 16, Amanda Elorrieta chipped in 11, while Addison Stanger scored 10 points.

For the Trojans, Kaybree Christensen led the team with 13 points. Braylee Heaton added 10.

Raft River finishes the season at 17-8.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Jerome 73, Twin Falls 72 (2 OT): Mikey Lloyd led the Tigers with 20 points, Scott Cook added 13, while Schuyler Mower and Gavin Capps both had 12 apiece.

For Twin Falls, Nic Swensen had a game-high 31 points, while Mason Swafford added 20.

Canyon Ridge 31, Mountain Home 28

Preston 56, Burley 33: Adam Kloepfer 11 points, Jarrett Orthman 8 points

Wendell 63, Gooding 56

Valley 55, Declo 40: The Vikings improve to 18-2.

GIRLS DISTRICT BOWLING (INDIVIDUAL):

District IV finalists, from first through 10th. (Snake River Bowl)

