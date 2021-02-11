Former Boise police officer charged with multiple rapes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Boise Police officer has been charged with nine counts of rape that prosecutors allege happened when he was still employed but off-duty.

Fifty-eight-year-old Scott Wayne McMikle turned himself in Wednesday night.

He has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea, and his defense attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meridian Police spokeswoman Stephany Galbreaith says the investigation began late last year after someone contacted the department about a series of alleged rapes that happened in 2008.

Galbraith says the reported rapes all involved the same victim, who was incapacitated during the assaults.

