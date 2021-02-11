Advertisement

‘Go bags’ found at home of woman who used megaphone at Capitol riot

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or...
Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.(Source: Christopher Chern/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors are asking that a Pennsylvania woman arrested in connection with the Capitol insurrection remain in jail.

They say Rachel Marie Powell, who directed fellow rioters with a megaphone during the attack, had smashed cell phones, firearm paraphernalia and “go bags” at her home.

Prosecutors say this evidence proves she’s a danger to the community and a flight risk.

A U.S. attorney’s spokesperson says Powell remains detained ahead of Thursday’s court hearing on the prosecutor’s appeal.

'Go bags' at Powell's home means she's considered a flight risk, prosecutors said.
'Go bags' at Powell's home means she's considered a flight risk, prosecutors said.(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office/CNN)

Powell faces charges of obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

She admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that she was the woman seen on video giving directions to other rioters on where to go inside the Capitol building to avoid police barricades.

Powell implied she was trying to help direct people so fewer individuals would be hurt or killed.

There’s no comment yet about the appeal from Powell’s attorney.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon
St. Luke's explains symptoms of second COVID vaccine shot
Doctor explains reaction to second COVID vaccine shot

Latest News

Researchers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety looked into whether there was some...
Study: Smaller cars may be why crashes injure women more
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Man set off bombs during Minnesota clinic attack
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder in George Floyd case
House impeachment manager Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., speaks during the second impeachment...
LIVE: Rioters acting on Trump’s ‘orders,’ Democrats say in trial
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
GOP attacks Dems’ $1.9T COVID-19 relief, stimulus checks bill from all angles