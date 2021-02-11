Advertisement

House approves measure taking aim at limits on crowd sizes

The Idaho Senate debates a bill on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho....
The Idaho Senate debates a bill on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Legislature on Wednesday wrapped up a chaotic, three-day special session by passing coronavirus-related legislation while anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested for the second day in a row at the Statehouse. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation taking aim at limits on how many people can gather during the coronavirus pandemic has cleared the Idaho House but it doesn’t appear likely to have any force.

The House voted to approve the measure Wednesday.

It was triggered by lawmaker anger over restrictions on crowd sizes that the Idaho High School Activities Association set for the girls’ state basketball tournament this month.

The legislation targets Republican Gov. Brad Little’s health order last week that raised the limits on gatherings from 10 to 50. However, his order recommends but doesn’t require a 50-person limit.

Association officials say the crowd limit is intended to keep kids safe.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon
St. Luke's explains symptoms of second COVID vaccine shot
Doctor explains reaction to second COVID vaccine shot

Latest News

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday cleared the way for a hearing on the bill that...
‘Heartbeat’ abortion ban bill introduced in Idaho Senate
Republican state Rep. Ron Nate addresses the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 9,...
Law would let Idaho state treasurer invest in gold, silver
In this May 20, 2020, file photo, signs that read &amp;quot;No Job No Rent&amp;quot; hang from...
Legislature’s budget committee OK’s emergency rental help
Workers with a federal court and a county courthouse in Boise, Idaho’s largest city, were...
Some court workers, not on priority list, still get vaccine