Idaho’s service dogs helping more than just the physically disabled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In speaking to the owner of Idaho Service Dog Advocates Cheryl Bloom, it is immediately clear how important service dogs are to their handlers’ lives.

“It’s just amazing,” says Bloom. “It’s amazing how well these dogs are trained and how many lives they save.”

Bloom, herself, is a service dog handler. She has Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which she terms an “invisible disability.”

“People are constantly asking me who I’m training this dog for,” says Bloom. “I say ‘well, she’s my service dog. I’ve trained her to help me with my disability.’ They look at me and say ‘well, you don’t look disabled.’ So I say, ‘well, what does disabled look like?”

Bloom notes while some think service dogs are only for those who are blind or visually impaired, service dogs help individuals with a wide range of disabilities. In fact, her service dog Fallon’s primary task is one which is rarely seen among the service dog community.

“She does non-weight bearing counterbalance. I have issues with my walk. I walk crooked,” says Bloom. “She senses that I’m walking crooked and she’ll counter that and gently pull me in the opposite direction, so I won’t stumble or fall.”

When it comes to allowing service dogs inside businesses. Bloom encourages management to realize under-trained dogs wearing service dog harnesses is more the exception than the norm.

“If the dog is not doing anything wrong, there is no reason for you to ask questions,” says Bloom. “You don’t need to ask everybody who comes through the door.” She added “I don’t think it’s as big an issue as everyone makes it out to be.”

A key difference with regards to service dogs in Idaho revolves around service dogs in training. Disabled individuals who enter a business have a right to be there with their dog in training, so long is the dog is behaving appropriately. That same protected status is not extended to individuals who are not disabled.

As Bloom points out, however, these dogs make a tremendous impact in their handler’s lives.

“I’ve spoken to people who say their service dog has given them the freedom to leave their homes, to go out and do the social things they were not able to do,” says Bloom. “I’m amazed at how much freedom service dogs have given people.”

