Jerome School District superintendent planning retirement

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Jerome School District superintendent Dale Lane is planning to retire this year after 30 years of work within the district.

Dale lane began his work in Jerome in 1991, and 12 years ago he became the superintendent. He told KMVT when he was a principal somebody had mentioned to him the idea of becoming the superintendent, and the rest is history.

“Were not a small town necessarily that we used to be,” said Lane. “We are not a small district anymore.”

Lane said when he began his work as a district administrator the country was in the midst of an economic crisis. Interestingly enough as he is leaving the country faces another challenge in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope when people drive through town and just see the physical building, that there is something to be proud of.” Said Lane

Lane explained some of the high points in his career included updates on school facilities and the start of a dual immersion program which helps students learn in two different languages.

“One of the things that we had to figure out I guess was how am I going to spend my time in retirement because I don’t want to sit at home and watch TV all day,” Lane said.

As Lane prepares for the next chapter of his life, he says he’s interested in possibly working part-time in education as he enters this next chapter of his life.

“I think I have enough out there that I’m going to stay busy, said Lane. “Of course, you talk to folks that have retired and they say you are busier than when you worked.”

