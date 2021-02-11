Advertisement

Jerome School District superintendent planning retirement

“Something to be proud of.”
The Jerome School District superintendent Dale Lane is planning to retire this year after 30...
The Jerome School District superintendent Dale Lane is planning to retire this year after 30 years of work within the district.(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Jerome School District superintendent Dale Lane is planning to retire this year after 30 years of work within the district.

Dale lane began his work in Jerome in 1991, and 12 years ago he became the superintendent. He told KMVT when he was a principal somebody had mentioned to him the idea of becoming the superintendent, and the rest is history.

“Were not a small town necessarily that we used to be,” said Lane. “We are not a small district anymore.”

Lane said when he began his work as a district administrator the country was in the midst of an economic crisis. Interestingly enough as he is leaving the country faces another challenge in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope when people drive through town and just see the physical building, that there is something to be proud of.” Said Lane

Lane explained some of the high points in his career included updates on school facilities and the start of a dual immersion program which helps students learn in two different languages.

“One of the things that we had to figure out I guess was how am I going to spend my time in retirement because I don’t want to sit at home and watch TV all day,” Lane said.

As Lane prepares for the next chapter of his life, he says he’s interested in possibly working part-time in education as he enters this next chapter of his life.

“I think I have enough out there that I’m going to stay busy, said Lane. “Of course, you talk to folks that have retired and they say you are busier than when you worked.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon

Latest News

The city of Shoshone has voted to dissolve the Shoshone Police Department and contract with the...
Shoshone dissolves police department
- clipped version
- clipped version
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
From saunas, float tanks and baths, to massage chairs, Float Magic is taking relaxing seriously.
Behind the Business: Float Magic touts benefits of flotation therapy