Man starts petition to make Twin Falls 2nd Amendment sanctuary city

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the past two weeks, KMVT has brought viewers stories of cities that have decided to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary City. A Twin Falls man now wants his city leaders to do the same.

Sixty-seven-year-old Lanny Denton is an advocate for the Second Amendment and people’s rights to bear arms, and he is concerned that there are currently three U.S. House bills aimed at restricting people’s gun rights: H.R 127, H.R. 130, and H.R. 121. He feels in recent years it seems as though the Second Amendment has been under attack.

“In 2020, there were 14 gun control measures that were going to be submitted,” Denton said.

He wants the Twin Falls City Council to do what other local leaders have done recently and pass a resolution to make Twin Falls a Second Amendment Sanctuary City, even though Idaho is already a Second Amendment state.

“And it is there, but I want to get that extra layer of protection in there to cover any loopholes that may have in that,” Denton said.

The Twin Falls City Council is no stranger to Second Amendment proposals. In fact, Denton presented a petition to the council two weeks ago to make the city a sanctuary.

“They said that was outside of their purview, and they had other things to do, and I kind of felt I wasn’t even being paid attention to,” he said.

Joshua Palmer, who is the public information officer for Twin Falls, said the council has not moved forward on such proposals in the past because they feel the city does not have to power to enforce a Second Amendment Resolution if gun rights become restricted at the state or federal level.

“Now we know that there is a lot of fear nationwide that there could be bills that would further restrict the Second Amendment,” Palmer said. “We are not constitutionally obligated or authorized to do some of the enforcement action that some of the public is concerned about.”

Palmer also points out that former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter signed SB1332 in 2014 which really made the state of Idaho a Second Amendment Sanctuary state.

“We are obligated to uphold and support the constitution, and within that is the Second Amendment, so we have no plans to interfere with the Second Amendment rights,” Palmer said.

However, Denton said he plans on submitting another petition in early March to the City Council to make Twin Falls a Second Amendment Sanctuary City, and he feels this time will be different because his petition has more than 1,600 signatures on it and growing.

“I wonder if they (the City Council) thought if it was just Lanny going up and presenting this, and I wouldn’t have any backing to do it,” Denton said. “But I am getting some amazing backing.”

He jokingly said when he started the petition he thought he might a few 100, but the support he is getting is showing him that a lot of people in this town want this to happen.

“They are saying it is about time. ‘I’m glad to see somebody is doing something.’ ‘This will give us an extra layer,’” Denton said.

He disagrees with the City Council and thinks there is a pathway for cities to enforce Second Amendment Resolutions at the local level.

“I have done a lot of research on that and they say they are not sure how it will hope up in court,“ Denton said.

But if the City Council rejects it again, he said he plans on being back.

“Probably, don’t give up easily,” he said.

Denton is planning a Second Amendment rally on Feb. 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Downtown Commons.

