One-fifth of Idaho’s 65 plus group receive(s) COVID vaccine or you could use 20%

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says over 60,000 individuals age 65-and-up have been vaccinated in the Gem State.

This is over 20% of the 65-plus population in the state. Also, the department says about 91% of the first doses Idaho has received have been administered. 41% of second doses received have been administered.

Officials say they aren’t seeing a delay in second dose rollout.

“The vast, vast majority, high 90%, of individuals who are doing exactly what we would expect, which is getting their second dose and doing so on time,” said Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.

With Idaho’s new vaccine online dashboard, data about the number of vaccine doses going to providers and health districts will be made available. Officials say it will take about 72 hours to report information.

