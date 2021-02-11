Advertisement

Shoshone dissolves police department

The city of Shoshone has voted to dissolve the Shoshone Police Department and contract with the Lincoln county sheriff’s office for policing services.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The City of Shoshone has voted to dissolve the Shoshone Police Department and contract with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for policing services.

According to a press release posted to the City of Shoshone’s Facebook page, the city says, “The council feels that it has done everything it can to continue to maintain the police department.”

In the press release, they explain in the last year the City of Shoshone Police Department has had a difficult time maintaining officer positions and keeping shifts fully covered. It is stated that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will provide law enforcement services to the citizens of Shoshone moving forward.

Posted by City of Shoshone on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

KMVT will continue to follow this story as it develops.

