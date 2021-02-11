Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, February 11, 2021

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies today with a chance of mountain snow and valley rain showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to approach our area. Mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers are then likely tonight as this storm system works its way through our area. Tomorrow is then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers around, generally during the morning, as this storm system leaves our area. Light snow accumulations of a coating to 3 inches are possible between this afternoon and tomorrow evening in locations that do see some of this snow.

The temperatures today and tomorrow are going to continue to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs on these two days are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be windy/breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Snow is then likely on Saturday in the Wood River Valley, and snow, potentially mixing in with some rain at times, is likely on Saturday in the Magic Valley as another storm system begins to work its way through our area. Light to moderate snow accumulations are expected on Saturday as many locations are likely going to receive between 1 and 5 inches of snow accumulation. Sunday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, generally during the morning, as this storm system leaves our area.

The temperatures this weekend are going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy this weekend in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers are then in the forecast for Monday as yet another storm system begins to work its way through our area. Tuesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers as this storm system departs our area. Wednesday is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as we are going to be in between storm systems.

The temperatures next week are going to continue to be below average for this time of year as highs in the Wood River Valley are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and highs in the Magic Valley are going to be in the mid to upper 30s. It is also going to be breezy on Monday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be windy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy. Winds: West to NE 5-20 mph. High: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy. Winds: WNW to WSW 5-20 mph. High: 34

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Rain and snow showers likely. A little breezy after midnight. Winds: SW to West 5-15 mph. Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 22

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the morning. Windy/breezy. Winds: WNW 10-30 mph. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. A little breezy in the northern part of the Wood River Valley and breezy in the southern part of the Wood River Valley. Winds: West 5-25 mph. High: 34

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around, mainly after midnight. Breezy before midnight. Winds: WSW to SE 5-20 mph. Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, mainly after midnight. A little breezy before midnight. Winds: WNW to East 5-20 mph. Low: 16

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Snow likely. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Breezy and colder. High: 35 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Cold. High: 30 Low: 14

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14 (VALENTINE’S DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, generally during the morning. Breezy and chilly. High: 33 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. Cold. High: 27 Low: 15

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15 (PRESIDENTS’ DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers around. Breezy and not as chilly. High: 38 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as cold. High: 32 Low: 17

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Windy and chilly. High: 38 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Breezy. High: 34 Low: 14

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy and chilly. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 30

