Twin Falls High School students prepare for state competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School students are preparing for the Business Professionals of America state competition after winning big at regionals.

More than half of the Twin Falls High School competitors qualified to compete at the state level after great performances during the regional competition. Students compete in everything from accounting to video production. Due to the pandemic, there were thoughts the competitions could be moved online and done through Zoom, but they were still allowed to compete in person.

“We had to wear our masks, but other than that, not a lot changed, but we got the opportunity to do it in person, which I was really grateful for,” said Lily Larson, one Twin Falls student competing at the state competition.

As Jeremy Case, also competing in the state competition, told KMVT while regionals could be held in-person, the state is a different story.

“State’s going to be different,” Case said. “It’s going to be completely online this year. All of our in-person events and presentations will have to be streamed online and that is going to be a big challenge because a lot of us bring resumes and packets.”

The state competition will be held on March 11 and 12.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.