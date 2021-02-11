Advertisement

Twin Falls High School students prepare for state competition

Business Professionals of America state competition
Twin Falls High School students prepare for Business Professionals of America state competition.
Twin Falls High School students prepare for Business Professionals of America state competition.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School students are preparing for the Business Professionals of America state competition after winning big at regionals.

More than half of the Twin Falls High School competitors qualified to compete at the state level after great performances during the regional competition. Students compete in everything from accounting to video production. Due to the pandemic, there were thoughts the competitions could be moved online and done through Zoom, but they were still allowed to compete in person.

“We had to wear our masks, but other than that, not a lot changed, but we got the opportunity to do it in person, which I was really grateful for,” said Lily Larson, one Twin Falls student competing at the state competition.

As Jeremy Case, also competing in the state competition, told KMVT while regionals could be held in-person, the state is a different story.

“State’s going to be different,” Case said. “It’s going to be completely online this year. All of our in-person events and presentations will have to be streamed online and that is going to be a big challenge because a lot of us bring resumes and packets.”

The state competition will be held on March 11 and 12.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon
St. Luke's explains symptoms of second COVID vaccine shot
Doctor explains reaction to second COVID vaccine shot

Latest News

Just over 20% of 65-plus population in Idaho has been vaccinated
Just over 20% of 65-plus population in Idaho has been vaccinated, officials say.
Man starts petition to make Twin Falls 2nd Amendment sanctuary city
The city of Shoshone has voted to dissolve the Shoshone Police Department and contract with the...
Shoshone dissolves police department
Plans on submitting a petition to city council in early March
Man starts petition to make Twin Falls 2nd Amendment sanctuary city