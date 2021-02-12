‘Ballot harvesting’ bill stalls in House amid opposition

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The second-most powerful member of the Idaho House took the unusual step of sending his own bill to be amended after a debate on the House floor tilted toward almost certain defeat.

Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle made the move Thursday on his proposed law that would make it a felony for a third party to collect and return multiple ballots to election officials.

But lawmakers from across the spectrum blasted the bill as criminalizing family members for dropping off ballots. They also say it would make it more difficult for some to vote.

The measure involves “ballot harvesting” that has become a partisan flashpoint across the nation.

