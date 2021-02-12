Advertisement

Bill banning trans athletes in girls sports advances in Utah

The Utah State Capitol is shown during the Utah Legislature's virtual special session Thursday,...
The Utah State Capitol is shown during the Utah Legislature's virtual special session Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Salt Lake City. In a historical, first-ever virtual special session, the Utah House voted to pass several bills seeking to respond to the global coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender athletes would be barred from playing on girls’ sports teams under a bill that advanced Thursday in Utah, one of over a dozen states considering similar measures that opponents say would harm trans teenagers.

The bill was approved by a panel of lawmakers Thursday and now advances to the House floor. The Republican lawmaker sponsoring the measure said it would ensure fairness by making sure female athletes aren’t competing against those identified as male at birth.

Opponents, though, say it would discriminate against students who are told they can’t play with their peers. The bill would not block male transgender teens from playing boys’ sports.

It would not apply to college sports.

