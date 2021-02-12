Bill to make permanent absentee ballot changes advances

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to make permanent changes in Idaho’s absentee ballot counting procedure is headed to the full Senate.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday approved the measure intended to speed absentee vote counting. It was used in the last general election and spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers during an August special session approved a law allowing the opening and scanning of absentee ballots beginning seven days before Election Day.

But that law expired on Dec. 31. Election officials say the change allowed county clerks to quickly report results of the November election after receiving about 400,000 absentee ballots.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.