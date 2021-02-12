Burley claims Great Basin Conference crown, Valley pulls off stunning comeback against Declo to force rematch
Valley and Declo play again Friday to punch their ticket to the state tournament
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After going 10-0 in regular season conference play, the Burley Bobcats finished off their dominant conference run with a 55-35 win over Mountain Home in the Great Basin Conference tournament championship.
Amari Whiting led the way with 21 points and Kelsi Pope added 15.
Burley will play the No. 1 seed from District 3 Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
CANYON CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
Valley 50, Declo 48
Top-seeded Declo jumped out to a double-digit lead against Valley, but the Vikings stormed back and finished the game on a 20-5 run to beat the Hornets 50-48. Kelbi Lewis made a layup as time expired to give the Vikings the upset win.
Makenna Kohtz had 23 points for the Vikings, with 15 coming in the fourth quarter.
Since Valley came out of the loser’s bracket, Declo will get a rematch Friday at 7 p.m. This time, the game will be played at Valley High School.
