Graham, Barbara Hanks

BURLEY—Barbara Hanks Graham, age 102, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Malad City, Idaho, after a long and full life.

She was born April 12, 1918, in Burley, Cassia County, Idaho, to Augustin Leo (A.L.) Hanks and Olive Jane Abrams Hanks. She was the first child in a family of eight children.

Her father had moved from the Bountiful, Utah area to Burley to start a farm, and she was raised on that farm in the Starrh’s Ferry area where she helped her father with the work until her younger brothers were born a few years later. She always said that she, “worked like a man” helping run the farm. Her siblings were, Elizabeth (Alma Card) Clark, Morgan (Luanne) Hanks, Howard (Melba) Hanks, Richard (Mavis) Hanks, Helen (Morris) Dastrup, Marian (Ed) Harris, and David (Carolyn) Hanks. She has survived the deaths of all but two of her siblings, Helen and David.

Barbara was an obedient daughter and followed her parents’ teachings by developing her talents in music. She learned to play the piano from her mother at first, then had more formal training. She accompanied many church meetings in the old Starrh’s Ferry Ward as well as for her father when he sang at “hundreds of funerals” in the Burley area. In high school she was one of the accompanists for the choir, competitions for school groups, and was the main accompanist for an opera production. She graduated from Burley High School in 1936.

She attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she majored in music with a related double major in secondary education graduating in 1940. Barbara had hoped to have a career in music, but when she met Ray Clegg Graham, she gave up that idea for marriage and children. Her piano teacher was disappointed with her choice, but love won out. She married Ray on Oct. 2, 1940, in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Provo until Ray completed his double major in bacteriology and chemistry, with a minor in botany. He subsequently worked in the pipe plant near Provo in making brass for the war effort.

After World War II ended, they moved to Burley where they bought a garden supply business which they renamed Graham’s Seed and Floral. They owned and operated this store for many years until their retirement. Barbara helped out about half of each year because there was a rush in the spring and fall. Early in the business she made corsages and bouquets for sale.

She gave piano lessons to many students and later taught second grade at Southwest Elementary School; she loved the experience of teaching.

Music was a huge part of her life. She was active for many years in church musical functions and sang for many funerals and church events. A highlight was when she was a soloist for the musical production, “Elijah.”

After her retirement, she continued working at home planting and harvesting a large vegetable garden and many flower beds. She was famous within the family for her hard work – even riding a lawnmower to keep her large lawn in beautiful condition and watering from an irrigation ditch nearby. She continued these chores long after her husband, Ray, passed away in July 1988 of a heart condition. Also, after retirement she served a genealogy mission in Salt Lake City during the early 1990s.

Throughout Barbara’s life she gardened and bottled large amounts of fruits and vegetables as well as sewing clothing for her seven children. They are, Margaret (Hyrum) Johnson of Corvallis, Ore., Wayne (Helen) Graham of Springfield, Ore., Carolyn (Melvin) Sappington of Gilbert, Ariz., Laureen (Morris) Vance of Vista, Calif., Marvin (Vae) Graham of Lehi, Utah, Jean (Frank) Hennis of Nampa, and Marilyn (Scott) Morley of Malad City. She also leaves behind 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, siblings, and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Laura (Chad) Bartel; and two great-grandchildren.

Of special mention is the care she received from her daughter, Jean, for ten-and-one-half years, especially when she could no longer walk. Jean took good care of her as her health diminished. Later, she was moved to Malad City where Marilyn and her family lovingly cared for her.

Barbara had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ – as her life attests. Her family members love and respect her for her diligence and love toward them.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 2nd Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.

There will be no viewing prior to the service. The family has requested that all in attendance wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

The family suggests memorials be directed to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian or missionary funds.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.