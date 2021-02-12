Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind excited to be teaching in person again

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind helps students all across the Gem State who are deaf, blind, visually impaired or hard of hearing.

One-hundred and ten students attend the school in Gooding, but they help 2,500 students all throughout the state.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began and they were forced to move their classes online, it proved to be challenging for not only the students at the school but also the teachers.

“To cut them off like we had to with COVID, our kids experienced a significant amount of isolation, probably more than a lot of their hearing or visually able counterparts,” said Brian Darcy, the administrator for the school.

Students who are deaf or blind need face-to-face instruction and often rely on touching or feeling things to learn.

“Neither one of our populations, or kids prior to this were deemed to be able to get a lot out of online education, on both sides,” Darcy said. “The learning media and the platforms weren’t really supportive of kids who required sign language direct instruction or who needed Braille instruction, or instruction that was tactile.”

Students were able to come back to the campus in October but were quickly shut down again after a few teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

Students returned again in January and have been back ever since.

Mr. Ken Anderson teaches several high school classes and said he is glad to see his students again.

“It’s important for deaf people to socialize with other deaf people and other deaf schools,” Anderson said. “And we hope that next year is better after we get back to normal, you know, as normal as possible, and get back to our deaf community, kids need that, they need to socialize with their community.”

One visually impaired teacher said even though masks make it difficult to see or hear each other, it is a small price to pay to be able to teach their students in person.

“I think with the mask, yes, it’s difficult because a lot of the time when I talk to the students they say, I can’t hear you very well,” said Mai Nguyen, who teachers English and Braille. “But we are just like everyone else, we wear masks and we social distance.”

