Advertisement

Idaho medical marijuana vote campaign can collect signatures

FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, pot products line a display case at a marijuana shop...
FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, pot products line a display case at a marijuana shop in Seattle. A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of marijuana in Idaho has moved forward as lawmakers in the conservative state try to halt the increasing acceptance of the drug nationwide. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday,Jan. 27, 2021, to approve a joint resolution that bans all psychoactive drugs not already legal in Idaho. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho campaign for medical marijuana legalization has moved forward after receiving permission to collect signatures from residents.

The Post Register reported Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says organizers and supporters can begin gathering signatures from registered voters to put the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act on the November 2022 general election ballot.

The campaign needs to collect signatures from 6% of about 880,000 residents who voted last November, and 6% of voters in half of Idaho’s 44 counties.

Campaign leader Jackee Winters says success will require obtaining at least 68,000 signatures, which must be submitted by April 30, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon
The city of Shoshone has voted to dissolve the Shoshone Police Department and contract with the...
Update: Shoshone dissolves police department
St. Luke's explains symptoms of second COVID vaccine shot
Doctor explains reaction to second COVID vaccine shot

Latest News

Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene
The Utah State Capitol is shown during the Utah Legislature's virtual special session Thursday,...
Bill banning trans athletes in girls sports advances in Utah
Tax filing season starts Friday— one month later than usual
Tax Filing season starts Feb. 12, one month later than usual
The Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind helps students all across the Gem State...
Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind excited to be teaching in person again