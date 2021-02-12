Advertisement

Idaho State and CSI sign partnership agreement

“It’s about access to affordability and those paths to their degree.”
A science program at the College of Southern Idaho is giving students an entry point for a wide...
College of Southern Idaho students who want to continue their education will now have a smoother transition to Idaho State University thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions.(Jake Brasil)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Those in the Magic Valley looking to earn a degree from Idaho State University will now have easier access while at CSI.

The College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State have signed a partnership agreement. The agreement by the two will ensure it is easier for students to transfer between the institutions.

It also ensures there is a support system in place for students wanting to transfer from CSI to Idaho State to receive their bachelor’s degree. It allows students at CSI to start taking Idaho State classes while still at CSI. The President of Idaho State explained a student at CSI might take 4 classes from CSI and another from Idaho State at the same time.

“Classes at the College of Southern Idaho are cheaper, they are less expensive for students than at Idaho State University. The more that the students can take those classes at the community college, at the College of Southern Idaho and then later work their way into Idaho State University save those students money. It’s about access to affordability and those paths to their degree. And that is ultimately the goal of all of this.”

“It’s gratifying to work with transfer partners who make the student’s success their priority. I appreciate the collaboration of Idaho State University’s president and his team who have worked with CSI to establish a broad framework for cooperative admission and clear transfer guarantees for our students. This agreement serves Idaho’s students well now, and for the future,” said CSI President Dean L. Fisher.

