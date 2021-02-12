Kimberly’s Dylan Holmes signs with Northern State baseball

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly High School baseball player Dylan Holmes signed his national letter of intent Thursday with Northern State University.

The Division II school is located in Aberdeen, South Dakota and plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Holmes said the pandemic made his recruitment difficult because he constantly had to send out videos to coaches.

One plus though, is that he was recruited by Wolves assistant Sam Krapf, who is a Kimberly alumnus.

“I think it’s really cool to have the Kimberly relation,” Holmes said. “When I went for the visit, he (Krapf) told I was just the second Kimberly kid to step on that campus. so I felt, like, a real connection there.”

Holmes did have a couple of other offers but chose Northern State because he thinks the coaches are building a great program in Aberdeen.

