Advertisement

Kimberly’s Dylan Holmes signs with Northern State baseball

Holmes said the pandemic made his recruitment difficult because he constantly had to send out videos to coaches
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly High School baseball player Dylan Holmes signed his national letter of intent Thursday with Northern State University.

The Division II school is located in Aberdeen, South Dakota and plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Holmes said the pandemic made his recruitment difficult because he constantly had to send out videos to coaches.

One plus though, is that he was recruited by Wolves assistant Sam Krapf, who is a Kimberly alumnus.

“I think it’s really cool to have the Kimberly relation,” Holmes said. “When I went for the visit, he (Krapf) told I was just the second Kimberly kid to step on that campus. so I felt, like, a real connection there.”

Holmes did have a couple of other offers but chose Northern State because he thinks the coaches are building a great program in Aberdeen.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon
The city of Shoshone has voted to dissolve the Shoshone Police Department and contract with the...
Update: Shoshone dissolves police department
St. Luke's explains symptoms of second COVID vaccine shot
Doctor explains reaction to second COVID vaccine shot

Latest News

The Camas County Mushers are state bound after holding off Richfield in the second place game.
Camas County books ticket to state, Richfield slated for play-in game; local roundup
Camas beats Richfield for a spot at the 1A DII state tournament as the No. 2 seed from District...
Camas outlasts Richfield
Great Basin District Championship
Burley claims Great Basin Conference crown. The Bobcats go undefeated against conference...
Burley claims Great Basin Conference crown, Valley pulls off stunning comeback against Declo to force rematch